(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning.

Division 1

Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 3

4:30 p.m. Game 1 – #1 Marquette vs. #4 Hudson

7 p.m. Game 2 – #2 Verona vs. #3 Hamilton

Final – Saturday, Nov. 5

1:30 p.m. Game 3 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Division 2

Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 3

11 a.m. Game 1 – #1 Whitefish Bay vs. #4 Pulaski

1:30 p.m. Game 2 – #2 Oregon vs. #3 Waukesha West

Final – Saturday, Nov. 5

11 a.m. Game 3 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Division 3

Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 4

4:30 p.m. Game 1 – #1 Notre Dame vs. #4 Rhinelander

7 p.m. Game 2 – #2 New Berlin Eisenhower vs. #3 Wisconsin Dells

Final – Saturday, Nov. 5

7 p.m. Game 3 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Division 4

Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 4

11 a.m. Game 1 – #1 Cristo Rey vs. #4 Aquinas

1:30 p.m. Game 2 – #2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran vs. #3 Lake Country Lutheran

Final – Saturday, Nov. 5

4:30 p.m. Game 3 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2