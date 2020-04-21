Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WIAA Scores_-5377182189446674979

(WFRV) – The WIAA Board of Control voted on Tuesday to cancel spring sports and the spring tournament series amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by Travis Wilson of wissports.net.

Last week Governor Tony Evers extended the “Safer at Home” order for the state of Wisconsin and subsequently ordered schools to be closed for the remainder of the school year.

The WIAA did not make a decision at that time, but rather waited to have a final vote during a video conference scheduled for Tuesday.

The Board also voted to expand out-of-season contact for coaches to thirty days for spring sports athletes, pending local guidelines. Thus leaving open an option for teams to practice and play later in the summer if health guidelines permit to give athletes closure.

These decisions do not affect the dates for fall and winter sports at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"