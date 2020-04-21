WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

(WFRV) – The WIAA Board of Control voted on Tuesday to cancel spring sports and the spring tournament series amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by Travis Wilson of wissports.net.

Last week Governor Tony Evers extended the “Safer at Home” order for the state of Wisconsin and subsequently ordered schools to be closed for the remainder of the school year.

The WIAA did not make a decision at that time, but rather waited to have a final vote during a video conference scheduled for Tuesday.

The Board also voted to expand out-of-season contact for coaches to thirty days for spring sports athletes, pending local guidelines. Thus leaving open an option for teams to practice and play later in the summer if health guidelines permit to give athletes closure.

These decisions do not affect the dates for fall and winter sports at this time.