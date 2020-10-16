WIAA releases 2020 boys soccer playoff brackets

(WFRV) – The boys soccer playoffs are quickly approaching. While nothing is certain in 2020, the path is there for teams playing this fall to end with a culminating event.

The WIAA has the state tournament for this fall scheduled for November 5th-7th. In recent years that has been played at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, but the WIAA website does not specifically say where state will be held this year.

Of course there are other changes in the brackets due to the number of teams that have chosen to play next spring. The most obvious is the number of divisions dropping to three from the traditional four. That means there are some teams playing up in division one, for example.

Taking a look at the bracket, Hortonville is the highest seed of the three teams in division one after receiving a one seed in their sectional. West De Pere and Kaukauna are the other two teams in division one from the area this year.

Division two is loaded for northeast Wisconsin in 2020. Seymour and Roncalli/Two Rivers both received one seeds. The Thunder are looking to make a return trip to state after punching their ticket to Milwaukee in a sectional final against Notre Dame last fall.

North Eastern Conference champs from Freedom, as well as Luxemburg-Casco, received two seeds in sectional three.

Seymour would host their sectional final on October 31st at 1 p.m.

In division three, both Kiel and Peshtigo received top seeds in section two. The Raiders are listed as the hosts for the sectional finals.

Click the links below for the full bracket for each division:

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3