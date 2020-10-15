WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:
WIAA Scores_-5377182189446674979

(WFRV) – It’s been a long road, but the postseason is approaching for volleyball teams that are competing this fall. That’s after the WIAA released the brackets for this year’s playoffs

Of course there are some changes this year due to the pandemic. One of the biggest is the brackets do not extend past what should be the reginal finals.

Another change is some teams are in different divisions than in years past. For example, Fox Valley Lutheran are in division one. The Foxes are currently undefeated this season, and would be a serious contender in any year.

Now FVL finds themselves as a one seed in a regional with the likes of West De Pere, Kaukauna, and Plymouth.

Click on the links below to find out where your team fell in this year’s bracket:

Division One

Division Two

Division Three

Division Four

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Packers travel to Tampa Bay

Two Rivers clinches EWC volleyball title, sweeps Chilton