WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

(WFRV) – It’s been a long road, but the postseason is approaching for volleyball teams that are competing this fall. That’s after the WIAA released the brackets for this year’s playoffs
Of course there are some changes this year due to the pandemic. One of the biggest is the brackets do not extend past what should be the reginal finals.
Another change is some teams are in different divisions than in years past. For example, Fox Valley Lutheran are in division one. The Foxes are currently undefeated this season, and would be a serious contender in any year.
Now FVL finds themselves as a one seed in a regional with the likes of West De Pere, Kaukauna, and Plymouth.
Click on the links below to find out where your team fell in this year’s bracket:
