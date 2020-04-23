WIAA releases 2020 Scholar Athlete Award finalists

Closings
Thirty two student athletes, 16 boys and 16 girls, were announced as finalists for the WIAA’s Scholar Athlete Award on Thursday.

The finalists, four boys and four girls, from each division were selected based on their academic and athletic achievements. That includes three from northeast Wisconsin: Alec Martzhahl from Kimberly, Katelyn Kitzinger of Marinette, and Caden Chier from Lourdes Academy.

Kitzinger is the first student athlete from Marinette to ever be named a finalist for the award.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA, in a press release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

The finalists will be recognized in a video on the WIAA website on May 15th. That video will include Oakland Raiders fullback, and Bay Port graduate Alec Ingold, who was a finalist back in 2015.

Below is a list of all of this year’s finalists:

DIVISION 1 – BOYS
Devon Davey, Elkhorn, Elkhorn Area High School
Alec Martzhahl, Appleton, Kimberly High School
Marc Sippel, Wausau, Wausau West High School
Alex Vance, Oconomowoc, Oconomowoc High School

DIVISION 1 – GIRLS
Anne Dotzler, Waunakee, Waunakee High School
Brittany Helm, Muskego, Muskego High School
Maya Novack, Milwaukee, Cedarburg High School
Jadin O’Brien, Milwaukee, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School

DIVISION 2 – BOYS
Luke Fox, Waukesha, Catholic Memorial High School
Tommy Larson, Elkhorn, East Troy High School
Zach Slevin, La Crosse, La Crosse Logan High School
Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School

DIVISION 2 – GIRLS
Laura Beghin, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells High School
Izzy Carroll, Platteville, Platteville High School
Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette, Marinette High School
Linzy Sendelbach, Cochrane, Arcadia High School

DIVISION 3 – BOYS
Caden Chier, Berlin, Lourdes Academy
Zachary DeGroot, Onalaska, Aquinas High School
Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point, Mineral Point High School
Max Schwabe, Stratford, Stratford High School

DIVISION 3 – GIRLS
Kayla Bahr, Onalaska, Aquinas High School
Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, Edgar High School
Kameri Meredith, Elk Mound, Colfax High School
Skylar White, Mount Hope, River Ridge High School

DIVISION 4 – BOYS
Logan Lillehaug, Frederic, Frederic High School
Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood, Birchwood High School
Charles Motiff, Washburn, Washburn High School
Jacob Reichmann, Wauzeka, Wauzeka-Steuben High School

DIVISION 4 – GIRLS
Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer, Mercer High School
Lauren Shields, Wausau, Newman Catholic High School
Lauren Steien, Taylor, Blair-Taylor High School
Kortnie Volk, Three Lakes, Three Lakes High School

