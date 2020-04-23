WIAA releases 2020 Scholar Athlete Award finalists

Thirty two student athletes, 16 boys and 16 girls, were announced as finalists for the WIAA’s Scholar Athlete Award on Thursday.

The finalists, four boys and four girls, from each division were selected based on their academic and athletic achievements. That includes three from northeast Wisconsin: Alec Martzhahl from Kimberly, Katelyn Kitzinger of Marinette, and Caden Chier from Lourdes Academy.

Kitzinger is the first student athlete from Marinette to ever be named a finalist for the award.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA, in a press release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

The finalists will be recognized in a video on the WIAA website on May 15th. That video will include Oakland Raiders fullback, and Bay Port graduate Alec Ingold, who was a finalist back in 2015.

Below is a list of all of this year’s finalists:

DIVISION 1 – BOYS

Devon Davey, Elkhorn, Elkhorn Area High School

Alec Martzhahl, Appleton, Kimberly High School

Marc Sippel, Wausau, Wausau West High School

Alex Vance, Oconomowoc, Oconomowoc High School

DIVISION 1 – GIRLS

Anne Dotzler, Waunakee, Waunakee High School

Brittany Helm, Muskego, Muskego High School

Maya Novack, Milwaukee, Cedarburg High School

Jadin O’Brien, Milwaukee, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School

DIVISION 2 – BOYS

Luke Fox, Waukesha, Catholic Memorial High School

Tommy Larson, Elkhorn, East Troy High School

Zach Slevin, La Crosse, La Crosse Logan High School

Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School

DIVISION 2 – GIRLS

Laura Beghin, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells High School

Izzy Carroll, Platteville, Platteville High School

Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette, Marinette High School

Linzy Sendelbach, Cochrane, Arcadia High School

DIVISION 3 – BOYS

Caden Chier, Berlin, Lourdes Academy

Zachary DeGroot, Onalaska, Aquinas High School

Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point, Mineral Point High School

Max Schwabe, Stratford, Stratford High School

DIVISION 3 – GIRLS

Kayla Bahr, Onalaska, Aquinas High School

Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, Edgar High School

Kameri Meredith, Elk Mound, Colfax High School

Skylar White, Mount Hope, River Ridge High School

DIVISION 4 – BOYS

Logan Lillehaug, Frederic, Frederic High School

Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood, Birchwood High School

Charles Motiff, Washburn, Washburn High School

Jacob Reichmann, Wauzeka, Wauzeka-Steuben High School

DIVISION 4 – GIRLS

Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer, Mercer High School

Lauren Shields, Wausau, Newman Catholic High School

Lauren Steien, Taylor, Blair-Taylor High School

Kortnie Volk, Three Lakes, Three Lakes High School