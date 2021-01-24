WIAA releases boys and girls hockey brackets

High School Sports

(WFRV) – The winter sports postseason is quickly approaching with the WIAA boys and girls hockey playoffs to get underway in just over a week.

Last year’s division one runner up, Notre Dame, is a top seed in their sectional once again. On the opposite side of the sectional bracket from the Tritons is conference rival Bay Port and Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.

In division two, top ranked and defending champion St. Mary’s Springs received a top seed as well this year. The Ledgers will await the winner of Cedarburg and Waupun on February 9th.

The defending girls champs, Fox Cities Stars, are once again a top seed this season and could meet either Bay Area or Rhinelander Co-op in their playoff opener.

Here’s the brackets for the boys and girls hockey playoffs:

Division One Boys

Division Two Boys

Girls Playoff Bracket

The state finals for all three will be South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids on February 20th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Semifinal sites have not been announced.

