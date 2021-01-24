WIAA releases boys and girls hockey brackets

(WFRV) – The winter sports postseason is quickly approaching with the WIAA boys and girls hockey playoffs to get underway in just over a week.
Last year’s division one runner up, Notre Dame, is a top seed in their sectional once again. On the opposite side of the sectional bracket from the Tritons is conference rival Bay Port and Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.
In division two, top ranked and defending champion St. Mary’s Springs received a top seed as well this year. The Ledgers will await the winner of Cedarburg and Waupun on February 9th.
The defending girls champs, Fox Cities Stars, are once again a top seed this season and could meet either Bay Area or Rhinelander Co-op in their playoff opener.
Here’s the brackets for the boys and girls hockey playoffs:
The state finals for all three will be South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids on February 20th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Semifinal sites have not been announced.