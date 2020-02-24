WIAA releases boys basketball playoff brackets

The road to Madison has been laid out. That’s after the WIAA released the brackets for this year’s boys basketball playoffs.

In division one, the Kimberly Papermakers received a one seed over FVA rival Neenah. Just last week the Rockets earned a season split with the Papermakers with a 71-49 road win. The next time they could meet would be in a sectional final with a trip to the Kohl Center on the line.

Division one teams from the FRCC are in one of the toughest sectionals in the state, with four of the top five teams in the latest coaches poll.

There’s plenty of stiff competition for local teams in division two as well. Both Hortonville and Seymour received one seeds, but have to get by some serious state title contenders. The Polar Bears are in the same sectional as number one Onalaska, and second ranked La Crosse Central. The Thunder may have to see Nicolet, who won the state title last year, and have Duke commit Jalen Johnson back on the floor.

Division three is also loaded locally. Both Wrightstown and Sheboygan falls were tabbed as top seeds in sectional number two. They also have the likes of Freedom, Oostburg, and others waiting to take their shot at making a run to Madison.

Defending state champion in division five, Sheboygan Lutheran, also received a number one seed in their sectional. The Crusaders are currently ranked number one in the state and have just one loss on the season, which came to Oostburg back in December.

Click on the links before to find out where your team fell in the bracket, and follow their route to Madison.

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3 Sectionals 1 & 2

Division 3 Sectionals 3 & 4

Division 4 Sectionals 1 & 2

Division 4 Sectionals 3 & 4

Division 5 Sectionals 1 & 2

Division 5 Sectionals 3 & 4