(WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, the WIAA boys basketball tournament will reach a March conclusion at the Resch Center, with a full slate of teams vying for the gold ball.

The 2020 tournament was canceled prior to sectional finals due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s state champions were decided between the La Crosse Center and Menominee Nation Arena.

With pandemic restrictions dropping in Dane County and the University of Wisconsin-Madison once again opening its doors, all five divisions will crown state champions at the Kohl Center the weekend of March 17-19.

Here’s a look at the brackets for each division:

Division 1 (link)

Top-ranked Neenah earned the No. 1 overall seed in Sectional 1, finishing the regular season with a 22-1 record as sole FVA champion.

The Rockets will face the winner of Oshkosh West and Appleton West in the regional semifinals on Friday, March 4. No. 8 Appleton North and ninth-seeded Stevens Point round out the regional bracket.

Kimberly earned a 5-seed and could see Neenah in a sectional semifinal. The Papermakers host Eau Claire North and would face the winner of No. 4 Marshfield and No. 13 D.C. Everest in a regional final.

The Rockets and Papermakers played two highly competitive contests in the regular season, with Neenah winning both meetings by a combined three points.

In the bottom half of the sectional, Eau Claire Memorial has the No. 2 seed and Appleton East has the No. 3 seed. The pair could meet for a rematch in the sectional semifinal – the Patriots beat the Old Abes 71-70 in a holiday tournament this season at UW-Green Bay.

In Sectional 2, third-ranked De Pere earned the No. 2 seed, but the Redbirds have a gauntlet to get to state. Two other top five-ranked teams loom in the sectional – Menomonee Falls and North Carolina commit Seth Trimble as the No. 1 seed, and Milwaukee-area power Homestead as the No. 3 seed.

The Redbirds host No. 15 Hartford Union in the regional semifinals and would play the winner of Marquette and Manitowoc Lincoln in the regional final.

In the top half of the sectional, Bay Port and Kaukauna play into a potential matchup with Menomonee Falls as the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds, respectively.

Green Bay East gets a home game in the playoffs and comes in as the No. 5 seed, drawing Milwaukee Riverside in the regional semifinals. The Red Devils would face the winner of Milwaukee King and Green Bay Preble in a regional final.

Division 2 (link)

In Division 2, Notre Dame and Fox Valley Lutheran earned sectional top seeds in separate brackets.

In Sectional 1, the Foxes will host a regional after capturing their first conference title since 2005. FVL will face the winner of Wausau East and Lakeland in a regional semifinal.

Shawano earned a bye to the regional semifinals as a No. 3 seed. The Hawks will host the winner of Rhinelander and Antigo in their first game, and would potentially travel to No. 2 Mosinee for a regional final.

In Sectional 2, the top-seeded Tritons will have plenty of potential roadblocks on their tournament path. NDA will see the winner of Pulaski and Green Bay West in a regional semifinal, but the sectional is loaded with top teams.

No. 2 Ashwaubenon, No. 3 West De Pere, No. 4 Oshkosh North and No. 5 Seymour all have state aspirations in mind. The Jaguars split two matchups with the Tritons in the regular season, while Oshkosh North finished in the top half of the loaded FVA.

The bottom half of the Sectional 2 bracket presents opportunity, as well, with unranked Nicolet holding the top seed.

Division 3 (link)

All Northeast Wisconsin teams in Division 3 landed in Sectional 2 of the playoff bracket.

Despite falling to Roncalli Friday night, Brillion earned Northeast Wisconsin’s lone top seed in the Division 3 bracket.

The Lions will begin their journey to state at home on Friday, March 4, facing the winner of Oostburg and Chilton in a regional semifinal.

Denmark, despite a third place finish in the loaded North Eastern Conference, gets a No. 5 seed and will host Two Rivers in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday, March 1. Southern Door and New Holstein round out the regional with the No. 4 and No. 13 seeds, respectively.

No. 6 Kiel, No. 7 Kewaunee, and No. 10 Sturgeon Bay find themselves in the bottom half of the bracket with No. 2 Campbellsport.

In the other half of the sectional, unranked Northland Pines has the top seed – but Xavier will look to get back to state for the second consecutive year, climbing out of a No. 4 seed in the same regional.

NEC runner up Freedom earned the No. 2 seed in the top half of the sectional, with Packerland leader Peshtigo coming in as the third seed. An interesting potential regional semifinal awaits the Irish, with conference foe Little Chute lurking as the No. 7 seed.

Division 4 (link)

Roncalli, Iola-Scandinavia, and Sheboygan Lutheran all earned No. 1 seeds in Division 4.

In Sectional 2, Roncalli leads the way in the bottom half of the bracket. The Jets currently lead the Eastern Wisconsin Conference and will host the winner of Manitowoc Lutheran and Oconto in the regional semifinal. Bonduel, Mishicot, and CWC-North champion Manawa round out the regional bracket.

Coleman, which currently sits in first place in the Marinette & Oconto Conference, earned a No. 2 seed, with Saint Mary Catholic coming in as the No. 3 seed.

In the top half of the sectional, Iola-Scandinavia leads the way in a group loaded with central Wisconsin schools. The Thunderbirds will not face another conference champion until at least sectionals.

In Sectional 4, Sheboygan Lutheran has a top seed again, with the Division 4 power looking to return to state.

Standing in the Crusaders’ way is a host of Flyway schools, including No. 2 St. Mary’s Springs and No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran. Howards Grove of the Big East looms as a No. 2 seed.

A giant stands in the bottom half of the sectional, however, with the Milwaukee Academy of Science earning the top seed as the No. 1 ranked team in Division 4.

Division 5 (link)

Sectional 4 is loaded with the top teams in the state, including top 10 teams in Randolph, Reedsville, Lourdes Academy, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, and Oakfield all in the same half of the sectional.

Randolph earned the top seed while Reedsville, the Big East leader, came in as the No. 2 seed. The Panthers are looking to become one of just a handful of teams in WIAA history to earn football and boys basketball state titles in the same school year.

Defending state champion Lourdes Academy comes in as a No. 5 seed and will host Stockbridge in the regional quarterfinals.

N.E.W. Lutheran, which made the trip to state last year, was slotted with the No. 6 seed despite competing at the top of the Packerland Conference all season.

In Sectional 2, No. 5 Gibraltar, No. 7 Lena, No. 8 Oneida Nation, No. 9 Gillett, and No. 12 Suring will all take their shot at knocking off top-seeded Wabeno/Laona.

The WIAA boys basketball tournament begins with regional quarterfinals Tuesday, March 1. Regional finals will be Saturday, March 5, with teams punching their tickets to state at sectional finals Saturday, March 12.

The state tournament will take place at the Kohl Center in Madison between Thursday, March 17, and Saturday, March 19.