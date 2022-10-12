(WFRV) – With the regular season wrapping up this week, the WIAA has released the boys soccer tournament brackets, with regional play beginning next Tuesday, October 18.

The state tournament takes place Thursday, November 3 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. All four divisions will have four representatives (sectional champions) make it to state.

Click the hyperlinks for each division below to check out the full brackets.

Division 1

Hudson / Oshkosh West, Brookfield East, Middleton, and Marquette have top seeds in the Division 1 bracket. Hudson and Oskosh West, both in Sectional 1, are seeded separately due to location. Most of the FVA joins West in the lower half of Sectional 1, with the Wildcats’ opponent, No. 8 Appleton East; No. 3 Neenah set to face No. 6 Appleton West; No. 4 Kimberly taking on No. 5 Appleton North, and No. 7 Hortonville visiting Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

FRCC frontrunners Bay Port (No. 5), De Pere (No. 6), and Green Bay Preble (No. 7) will look to make noise in Brookfield East’s bracket.

Division 2

River Falls / Pulaski, Whitefish Bay, Oregon, and Waukesha West have top seeds in the Division 2 bracket. In a similar location format as Division 1, River Falls and Pulaski are seeded separately within the same sectional.

In regional semifinals, the top-seeded Red Raiders will host No. 8 Green Bay West, No. 2 West De Pere will host No. 7 Ashwaubenon, and No. 3 Shawano will host No. 6 Green Bay Southwest.

In Whitefish Bay’s bracket, Oshkosh North comes in as a four-seed, Kaukauna at No. 9, the North Fond du Lac/Oakfield/St. Mary’s Springs co-op at No. 10, and Menasha at No. 12.

Division 3

Spooner-Shell Lake / Medford, Notre Dame, Belleville-New Glarus, and New Berlin Eisenhower have the top seeds in the Division 3 bracket.

Notre Dame, the top-ranked team in the division, has a bye to the regional semifinal and will face the winner of Little Chute and Sheboygan Falls. No. 2 Plymouth, No. 3 Seymour, No. 4 Fox Valley Lutheran, No. 6 Xavier emerge as challengers, as well as eighth-seeded Winneconne, ninth-seeded Ripon, and 10th-seeded Luxemburg-Casco.

Division 4

Somerset / Arcadia, Sheboygan Christian-Lutheran, St. Johns NW, and Cristo Rey earn top seeds in the Division 4 bracket.

In Sectional 2, Sturgeon Bay has the two-seed, Kiel has the three-seed, and No. 5 Winnebago Lutheran, No. 6 St. Mary Catholic, and No. 7 Wrightstown present themselves as challengers.