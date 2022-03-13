(WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, the boys state basketball tournament will return to the Kohl Center in Madison.

And this year, it will include Northeast Wisconsin representation in all five divisions.

In one of the most loaded fields in recent memory, five local teams will shoot for the gold ball next weekend in Madison, with many playing the underdog role in their pursuit of state titles.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Division 1:

Semifinals – Friday, March 18

Game 1: #1 Neenah vs. #4 Racine Case – 6:35 p.m.

Game 2: #2 Menomonee Falls vs. #3 Brookfield Central – Approx. 15 minutes following Game 1

Championship Final – Saturday, March 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 2 final

Division 2:

Semifinals – Friday, March 18

Game 1: #1 Pewaukee vs. #4 Ashwaubenon – 1:35 p.m.

Game 2: #2 La Crosse Central vs. #3 Westosha Central – Approx. 15 minutes following Game 1

Championship Final – Saturday, March 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 6:35 p.m.

Division 3:

Semifinals – Thursday, March 17

Game 1: #1 West Salem vs. #4 Brillion – 1:35 p.m.

Game 2: #2 Lake Country Lutheran vs. #3 Saint Thomas More – Approx. 15 minutes following Game 1

Championship Final – Saturday, March 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 4 final

Division 4:

Semifinals – Thursday, March 17

Game 1: #1 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. #4 Cameron – 6:35 p.m.

Game 2: #2 Roncalli vs. #3 Marshall – Approx. 15 minutes following Game 1

Championship Final – Saturday, March 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 5 final

Division 5:

Semifinals – Friday, March 18

Game 1: #1 Randolph vs. #4 Gibraltar – 9:05 a.m.

Game 2: #2 Bangor vs. #3 Hurley – Approx. 15 minutes following Game 1

Championship Final – Saturday, March 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 11:05 a.m.

Setting the Stage – Division 1:

Neenah comes in as the top seed after a 62-47 sectional final win over Eau Claire Memorial. The Rockets, shooting for their first state title since 1987, are led by star point guard Chevalier Emery Jr., averaging 18.4 points per game.

Emery hit a game-winning buzzer beater to knock off Kimberly in the sectional semifinal.

The Rockets have won a school record 25 consecutive games.

Division 2:

Ashwaubenon comes in as the No. 4 seed despite a dominating win over Nicolet in the sectional final. Marcus Tomashek led the way for the Jaguars with 46 points in the victory.

Ashwaubenon is looking to take home its first state title in its first appearance at the tournament since 2006, a state semifinal loss.

Tomashek leads the Jaguars with an average of 26.5 points per game.

Division 3:

Fourth-seeded Brillion joins a loaded field in Division 3, led by 26-1 West Salem as the top seed and defending state champion Lake Country Lutheran as the No. 2.

The Lions knocked off Freedom in a 39-38 defensive slugfest in the sectional final. Brillion is 26-2 on the season and is led by standout sophomore big man Jeremy Lorenz, averaging 20.1 points per game.

The Lions will look for their second state title after winning it all in 2012.

Division 4:

Eastern Wisconsin Conference champion Roncalli comes in as the No. 2 seed after knocking off previously-unbeaten Iola-Scandinavia in the sectional final, 52-45.

The Jets are led by one of the state’s top seniors in Luke Pautz, averaging 26.3 points per game and coming off a sectional semifinal performance that featured a school record 56-point output, including 44 in the second half.

Roncalli makes its ninth state tournament appearance in the past two decades, returning for the first time since three straight trips from 2017-2019.

Division 5:

Gibraltar comes in as the Cinderella story of the tournament, rallying from a regional No. 5 seed and a fifth-place finish in the Packerland Conference to reel off 13 wins in the last 14 games.

The fourth-seeded Vikings will face top-ranked Randolph, but will have a size advantage on the Rockets – 6-foot-7 Will Friedenfels dominated the sectional final and 7-foot senior Will Ash towers over most Division 5 competition.

Gibraltar is making its first-ever appearance at the state tournament.