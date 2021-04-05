WIAA releases brackets for alternate fall girls and boys volleyball playoffs

(WFRV) – The postseason is finally here for the alternate girls and boys volleyball postseason. Yes, they’re coming off shortened regular seasons, but for teams playing this spring it’s been a long road to the postseason after missing out on their normal fall campaigns.

Of course, there are some changes in the playoff formats this year due tot he pandemic. The most obvious being that all regionals will be played on one day, April 10th, at one location. Also, they only released the brackets for the regional level for each sectional. The next levels will be released at a later time.

In division one Appleton North, De Pere, Green Bay Preble, Pulaski and Manitowoc Lincoln all received top seeds. Kewaunee, Sevastopol, and St. Mary’s Springs all received top seeds in division two. Having a top seed also means hosting the regional games on Saturday.

On the boys side Appleton North and Kimberly received top seeds and will host this upcoming weekend. Kaukauna also received a two seed, and will travel to Appleton North. All three could be considered contenders to make it out of their sectional, which will be decided on April 13th.

The state championships for girls and boys alternate fall volleyball will be held at Kaukauna on April 17th.

Below are the brackets for the girls volleyball playoffs:

Division One

Division Two

Below is the bracket for the boys volleyball playoffs:

Boys Alternate Fall Playoff Bracket

