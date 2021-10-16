WIAA releases football playoff brackets – Kimberly, De Pere, Luxemburg-Casco headline 1 seeds

(WFRV) – In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the WIAA finalized the 2021 football playoff brackets, preparing the fields to crown the first state champions since 2019.

Kimberly earned a top seed in Division 1 and will begin their hopeful run to Madison with eighth-seeded D.C. Everest next Friday night.

Standing in the Papermakers’ way could be No. 2 Wausau West, but it may be No. 3 Appleton North, who pushed Kimberly to the absolute brink last month.

Division 1 Bracket

In Division 2, De Pere grabs a one-seed after an unblemished conference schedule in the FRCC. The Redbirds will begin the postseason against Beaver Dam and could see either No. 3 Pulaski or No. 6 West De Pere down the road.

Division 2 Bracket

Both Luxemburg-Casco and Plymouth earn one-seeds in Division 3 after perfect 9-0 seasons and conference championships.

Luxemburg-Casco will start the postseason against Ashwaubenon, who snuck into the playoffs despite a losing record in the FRCC. Rounding out a loaded bracket will be No. 2 Menasha, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran, No. 4 Waupaca, No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 7 Shawano.

Plymouth will see Milwaukee-area schools in its bracket, with No. 2 seed Whitefish Bay holding up the bottom half.

Division 3 Bracket

Denmark and Freedom each earned a No. 2 seed and will have to knock off Division 4 powerhouses to make it to state.

The Vikings are in unanimous No. 1 Catholic Memorial’s bracket, while Freedom will have to deal with Wisconsin Dells.

Division 4 Bracket

Division 5 also goes without a No. 1 seed from Northeast Wisconsin, but five local teams will take their shot at top-seeded Amherst.

Brillion earned a No. 3 seed in the bracket after winning eight straight games to finish the season. Wittenberg-Birnamwood is the No. 2 seed.

Division 5 Bracket

St. Mary’s Springs earns a No. 3 seed in Division 6 after claiming a share of the conference title in the final week of the regular season.

The Ledgers have a win over a No. 1 seed on the year, having knocked out Darlington in Week 2.

Division 6 Bracket

Hilbert, Reedsville, Coleman and Lourdes Academy highlight a loaded field in Division 7.

Hilbert earns a No. 1 seed despite a 42-7 loss to Reedsville during the regular season. The Panthers will have a No. 2 seed in the same bracket.

Lourdes gets a No. 3 seed in the same bracket after winning the Trailways Conference, but the Knights lost big to Reedsville early in the season.

Unbeaten Northwoods champ Coleman earns a No. 2 seed in Hurley’s bracket.

Division 7 Bracket

