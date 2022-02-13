(WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, girls basketball state champions will be crowned at the Resch Center.

After two years of flux due to the pandemic, the WIAA state basketball tournament returns in full form in March of 2022, culminating with a gold ball for all five divisions at the Resch Center.

Here’s a look at the brackets for each division:

Division 1 (link)

Hortonville earns the top overall seed in the first sectional with a flawless conference record and an FVA title. Appleton East earns the No. 2 seed in the same sectional and would potentially meet the Polar Bears in a sectional final. Hortonville won both regular season meetings. Neenah has a No. 4 seed in the same sectional.

Opposite the bracket, De Pere earns the No. 3 seed, paired with No. 1 Germantown and UConn commit KK Arnold. The Redbirds host Sheboygan South in a regional semifinal.

Division 2 (link)

Defending state champion Notre Dame earns a sectional No. 1 seed, hoping to capture another state title under head coach Sara Rohde. West De Pere and Fox Valley Lutheran are the second and third seeds in the regional, respectively.

Division 3 (link)

Freedom earns a No. 1 seed in Division 3 with a flawless record of 22-0 on the season. The Irish could potentially meet rival Wrightstown in a regional final, while Brillion has another top seed in the same sectional.

Division 4 (link)

St. Mary Catholic and Mishicot could meet once again in a sectional semifinal, with the Zephyrs claiming the No. 1 seed over the defending state champions.

Division 5 (link)

Wild Rose has the top area seeding among Division 5 teams, claiming a No. 2 seed.