(WFRV) – The Road to the Resch is on.

The WIAA released the girls basketball postseason brackets Sunday, with the tournament beginning with regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 21.

Click on the video above for a breakdown of each division and check out the full brackets below.

Division 1

Neenah earned the top seed in Sectional 1 with a 22-1 record, clinching at least a share of the FVA title with a win over Hortonville on Friday.

Hortonville has the No. 3 seed in Sectional 1, while fellow FVA team Kaukauna has a No. 3 seed in Sectional 2 with top-seeded Germantown.

Division 2

Two-time defending state champion Notre Dame earned a No. 1 seed with 21 straight victories, looking to return to state again after capturing gold balls in La Crosse in 2021 and at the Resch in 2022.

New London got a one-seed as well, highlighting Sectional 1.

Division 3

Top-ranked Freedom has a No. 1 seed after capturing the outright North Eastern Conference title on Friday. The Irish captured a silver ball last year now looks to win it all for the first time in program history.

Division 4

St. Mary Catholic has a No. 1 seed in Sectional 2, boasting a 21-1 record atop the Big East-North.

Laconia has a No. 1 seed in Sectional 4 and looks to return to state for the second year in a row after rolling through the Flyway Conference.

Division 5

Lourdes Academy is unblemished in conference play and gets a 1-seed as the champions of the Trailways-East, while 20-1 Sevastopol has a No. 2 seed.