WIAA releases girls basketball girls basketball regional brackets

(WFRV) – The girls basketball playoffs are almost here. On Sunday, the WIAA released the regoinal brackets for the upcoming postseason.

Due to schools in Madison and Milwaukee opting out of the winter sports season there have been plenty of teams moving up in divisions. For example, the likes of division three favorite Freedom moving up to division two.

The regional finals are set for February 13th, and the field will be re-seeded ahead of the sectional semifinals on February 18th.

Get the playoff brackets for each division here:

Division One

Division Two

Division Three

Division Four

Division Five