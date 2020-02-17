WIAA releases girls basketball playoff brackets

The road to the Resch Center has been laid out as the WIAA released the brackets for all five divisions ahead of the girls basketball playoffs.

Defending state champion Bay Port understandably received a one seed in their sectional with a 20-1 record heading into the seeding meetings. Opposite the Pirates as a two seed are the Kimberly Papermakers. They could meet in a sectional final at Kimberly on March 7th.

Fellow FVA contender Appleton East is a three seed, but in a separate sectional.

In division two, top ranked Hortonville received a number one seed in sectional one. While Notre Dame also got a one seed, but in the same sectional as defending state champion Beaver Dam.

The Wrightstown Tigers are on a collision course with Freedom. Wrightstown is the top seed in their half of the sectional, opposite of the Irish, with the North Eastern Conference rivals in line to meet in the sectional semifinals. On the opposite side Valders is a one seed with Kewaunee on the bottom of the bracket. The Vikings knocked off Kewaunee in a non-conference game just a couple weeks ago.

Click on the links below to see where your team is in this year's bracket:

