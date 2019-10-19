WIAA releases high school football playoff brackets

The WIAA released the high school football playoff brackets in Divisions 1-7 Saturday afternoon.

Div. 1:  https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

Div. 2:  https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football_Boys_Div2_Sec1_2.html

Div. 3:  https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football_Boys_Div3_Sec1_2.html

Div. 4:  https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football_Boys_Div4_Sec1_2.html

Div. 5:  https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football_Boys_Div5_Sec1_2.html

Div. 6:  https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football_Boys_Div6_Sec1_2.html

Div. 7:  https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football_Boys_Div7_Sec1_2.html

The 2019 WIAA 8-player bracket is now available on the WIAA website:

https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2019_Football8-Player_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

