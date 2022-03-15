(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) sent out a letter to all of its member schools after a boy’s basketball team went to the courts to overturn a decision to suspend all of the team’s players after a fight.

Local 5’s sister station WDJT says that St. Thomas More, who is the top seed, was originally supposed to forfeit their game against Brown Deer. The entire St. Thomas More roster was reportedly suspended, but a Milwaukee County Judge said the game could be played.

St. Thomas More ended up beating Brown Deer 83-76 in overtime. They will play Lake Country Lutheran on March 17.

The WIAA sent out the following statement to all of its member schools:

The WIAA Board of Control staunchly supports the WIAA staff and licensed game officials. With respect to a team being put back into the tournament series by order of the court, we are committed to doing all we can to address the situation in the appropriate manner and time frame. While it is unfortunate that this issue may cause some to question the integrity of this year’s boys’ basketball state tournamnet, we ask that all member schools do what they can to support the student-athletes participating. Please know that we will use any and all available options necessary to ensure that the membership rules are enforced and all tournament results are valid. Above all else, the Board of Control will continue to support all 516 member schools and preserve the membership rules, regulations, and bylaws. WIAA Board of Control

The WIAA also says that they will review and possibly update their bylaws to address this recent trend. In the letter, it is also mentioned that the game officials properly applied all WIAA and NFHS rules and procedures to St. Thomas More’s game.

