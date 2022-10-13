(WFRV) – The high school volleyball regular season for both girls and boys wraps up this week, and the WIAA released the postseason tournament brackets for each sport.

The girls tournament begins next Tuesday, October 18 with regional play. The boys season wraps up Tuesday and tournament play begins Saturday October 22 with sectional quarterfinals.

Both the girls and boys state tournaments will be held November 3-5 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, with Division 1 in both genders hosting eight sectional champion representatives, and Divisions 2, 3, and 4 in girls hosting four representatives each.

Click the hyperlinks for each division to check out the full brackets.

Division 1

Appleton North earns a No. 1 seed in Sectional 2 after reaching the state championship game a year ago and earning the gold ball in the Alternate Fall season of spring 2021.

Second-seeded Kimberly joins its conference rival with a bye to the regional final. Elsewhere in the bracket, Green Bay Southwest has a No. 3, Bay Port comes in at No. 4, and Kaukauna at No. 5. Two rivalry battles will take place in the regional semifinals, with No. 7 De Pere hosting No. 10 West De Pere and No. 8 Appleton East hosting No. 9 Appleton West.

In Sectional 4, Manitowoc Lincoln gets a tough draw as a No. 2 seed in defending champ Oconomowoc’s bracket. The Raccoons will face the winner of No. 8 Neenah and No. 9 Fond du Lac in the regional final. Manitowoc Lincoln will contend with No. 7 Oshkosh West, No. 3 Hartford Union, and No. 6 West Bend East in its bracket.

Division 2

In a surprising development, three-time defending state champion Luxemburg-Casco is not a No. 1 seed in the split bracket format.

Instead, it’s top-ranked Xavier, holding a 30-7 record and boasting wins over Division 1 powers like Kimberly and Waunakee.

The Spartans come in at No. 2, setting up yet another potential regional final clash with conference rival Fox Valley Lutheran. No. 4 Freedom and No. 5 Notre Dame will look to get their shot at Xavier in a regional final.

In the top half of Sectional 2, Oconto Falls comes in as a No. 2 seed and heads northwest, looking to knock off No. 1 seed Tomahawk. No. 4 Waupaca and No. 5 Shawano may have their shot first.

Division 3

The lakeshore-area teams are represented in Sectional 4. Top-seeded Howards Grove, a three-time defending state champion, will have a bye to the regional semifinals. No. 3 Valders, No. 4 Manitowoc Lutheran, No. 5 Southern Door, and No. 6 Brillion will all look to challenge the Tigers for another sectional title.

In the bottom half of Sectional 2, No. 2 Weyauwega-Fremont, No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia, No. 4 Bonduel, and No. 5 Peshtigo will represent the best chance to knock off top-seeded Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Division 4

Suring has a top regional seed in Sectional 2 and will host the winner of Lena and Gillett in its first match. Other high seeds from Sectional 2 include Wabeno/Laona, Columbus Catholic, and Athens.

In Sectional 4, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran has a top seed, with third-seeded Sevastopol, fifth-seeded Hilbert, and eighth-seeded Valley Christian looking to upend the Blazers.

Division 1 – Boys

The eight FVA teams make up the entire bracket for Sectional 1.

Kaukauna, which took an unbeaten record into last year’s state tournament before a semifinal loss, is the No. 3 seed in the bracket.

Fellow Fox Valley powers Appleton North and Kimberly get the top two seeds. Defending state champion Marquette has a No. 1 seed in Sectional 7.