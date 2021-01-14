WIAA revises basketball playoff division assignments after Madison, Milwaukee schools opt out

(WFRV) – It was already going to be an unusual high school basketball. Now some of the biggest high schools in the state are sitting out after Milwaukee and Madison metro districts opted out of the winter sports season.

As a result there’s some shifting for high schools when it comes to divisions. For example, the Kaukauna boys have been a power in division two over the past few years. Because of Madison and Milwaukee sitting out the postseason, the Ghosts will now move up to division one this year.

Here’s a breakdown of each boys sectional assignments for this year:

Division One

Division Two

Division Three

Division Four

Division Five

Here’s a breakdown of each girls sectional assignment for this year:

Division One

Division Two

Division Three

Division Four

Division Five

Each girls basketball division will have 87 teams, and most of the boys divisions will have 89 schools. Division two in boys basketball has 90 teams this year.

Details for the Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments will be announced at a later date, according to a release by the WIAA.

