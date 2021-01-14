(WFRV) – It was already going to be an unusual high school basketball. Now some of the biggest high schools in the state are sitting out after Milwaukee and Madison metro districts opted out of the winter sports season.
As a result there’s some shifting for high schools when it comes to divisions. For example, the Kaukauna boys have been a power in division two over the past few years. Because of Madison and Milwaukee sitting out the postseason, the Ghosts will now move up to division one this year.
Here’s a breakdown of each boys sectional assignments for this year:
Here’s a breakdown of each girls sectional assignment for this year:
Each girls basketball division will have 87 teams, and most of the boys divisions will have 89 schools. Division two in boys basketball has 90 teams this year.
Details for the Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments will be announced at a later date, according to a release by the WIAA.
- WIAA revises basketball playoff division assignments after Madison, Milwaukee schools opt out
- Green Bay native back home to be new Director of Special Events for On Broadway
- NFL to have COVID-19 precaution plan for Super Bowl Fan Experience
- Capitol riot arrest list: What we know about charges faced by people identified
- Snow sculptors busy decorating Lambeau Field for playoff game