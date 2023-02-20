(WFRV) – The WIAA released the 2023 boys basketball postseason brackets for all five divisions, and now each team knows its path to the Kohl Center.

Click the video as we roll through the Northeast Wisconsin teams in each division, analyzing the top contenders for the gold ball trophies and some intriguing regional matchups to watch.

You can find the full brackets through the links below:

Division 1

Highest area seeds: De Pere, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh North, Hortonville

Division 2

Highest area seeds: Fox Valley Lutheran, West De Pere, Notre Dame, Shawano

Division 3

Highest area seeds: Xavier, Brillion, Little Chute, Southern Door

Division 4

Highest area seeds: St. Mary Catholic, Howards Grove, St. Mary’s Springs, Kewaunee

Division 5

Highest area seeds: Gillett, Oneida Nation, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, Reedsville