(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball.

The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin.

Division 1 Girls:

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Nov. 3

Game-1: #2 Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. #7 Middleton – 1 p.m. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Game-2: #3 Appleton North vs. #6 Kettle Moraine – 1 p.m.

Game-3: #4 Burlington vs. #5 Chippewa Falls – 7 p.m. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Game-4: #1 Oconomowoc vs. #8 Wauwatosa East – 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 4

Game-5: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 – 7:30 p.m.

Game-6: Winner of Game-3 vs. Winner of Game-4 – 7:30 p.m.

Championship – Saturday, Nov. 5

Game-7: Winner of Game-5 vs. Winner of Game-6 – 7:30 p.m.

Division 2 Girls:

Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 4

Game-1: #2 Sauk Prairie vs. #3 Wisconsin Lutheran – 2 p.m. Division 2 Semifinals

Game-2: #1 Xavier vs. #4 Bloomer- 2 p.m.

Championship – Saturday, Nov. 5

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 – 2:30 p.m.

Division 3 Girls:

Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 4

Game-1: #2 St. Croix Falls vs. #3 Randolph- 11:30 a.m. Division 3 Semifinals

Game-2: #1 Howards Grove vs. #4 Wittenberg-Birnamwood – 11:30 a.m.

Championship – Saturday, Nov. 5

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 – 11:30 a.m.

Division 1 Boys:

Boys Quarterfinals – Thursday, Nov. 3

Game-1: #2 Arrowhead vs. #7 Union Grove – 10 a.m.

Game-2: #3 Wauwatosa East vs. #6 Appleton North – 10 a.m.

Game-3: #4 Catholic Memorial vs. #5 Middleton – 4 p.m.

Game-4: #1 Marquette vs. #8 Franklin – 4 p.m.

Boys Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 4

Game-5: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 – 5 p.m.

Game-6: Winner of Game-3 vs. Winner of Game-4 – 5 p.m.

Boys Championship – Saturday, Nov. 5

Game-7: Winner of Game-5 vs. Winner of Game-6 – 5 p.m.