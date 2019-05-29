WIAA softball sectionals

High School Sports

by: Burke Griffin

Posted: / Updated:

    Sectional finals for the girls state softball tournament are set following semifinals played on Tuesday.  Undeafeated and top seeded Oshkosh North beat FVA rival Fond du Lac 4-0.  Sydney Supple tossed a four-hitter and struck out 15 Cardinal batters, while Libby Neveau had a two-run home run in the 5th inning. Brooke Ellestad added a pair of hits for the Spartans.  Here are the 12 local teams from Northeast Wisconsin that have advanced.

Division 1

Pulaski  5

Hortonville  3

West De Pere  3

Kimberly  0

Fond du Lac  0

Oshkosh North  4

Oshkosh West  11

Slinger  0

Division 2

Oconto Falls  1

Seymour  5

Winneconne 1

Waupun  0

Division 3

Oconto  6

Nekoosa  4

Kewaunee  0

Southern Door 6

Division 4

Shiocton  2

Iola-Scandinavia  6

Algoma  2

Mishicot  5

Division 5

Florence  6

Wausaukee  2

Randolph  3

Oakfield  10

