WIAA softball sectionals

Sectional finals for the girls state softball tournament are set following semifinals played on Tuesday. Undeafeated and top seeded Oshkosh North beat FVA rival Fond du Lac 4-0. Sydney Supple tossed a four-hitter and struck out 15 Cardinal batters, while Libby Neveau had a two-run home run in the 5th inning. Brooke Ellestad added a pair of hits for the Spartans. Here are the 12 local teams from Northeast Wisconsin that have advanced.
Division 1
Pulaski 5
Hortonville 3
West De Pere 3
Kimberly 0
Fond du Lac 0
Oshkosh North 4
Oshkosh West 11
Slinger 0
Division 2
Oconto Falls 1
Seymour 5
Winneconne 1
Waupun 0
Division 3
Oconto 6
Nekoosa 4
Kewaunee 0
Southern Door 6
Division 4
Shiocton 2
Iola-Scandinavia 6
Algoma 2
Mishicot 5
Division 5
Florence 6
Wausaukee 2
Randolph 3
Oakfield 10