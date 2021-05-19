WIAA State Track and Field Meet to be held in La Crosse this year

(WFRV) – There have been plenty of state championships moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s state track and field meet will not be one of them.

The WIAA announced on Tuesday the state meet will be held in it’s traditional home of La Crosse between June 24-26.

“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said in a press release. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”

Usually the even takes place over the course of two days. This year there will be three to allow each division to have it’s own day. Division three will start on June 24th, with division two (June 25) and division one (June 26) to follow.

Many state championships have moved this year due to the University of Wisconsin-Madison not allowing the use of their facilities because of the pandemic. The state track and field meet, which is held at UW-La Crosse, will still be held at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium this year.

“UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse community are delighted to partner with the WIAA and host the 2021 State Track Meet,” UWL Chancellor Joe Gow said. “It’s been a challenging year with COVID-19, and UWL looks forward to working with the WIAA to put on a memorable championship event for Wisconsin’s high school student-athletes.”

Up to 5,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the state track and field meet according to guidelines.