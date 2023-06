LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – After a rain-soaked Friday afternoon and evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex, the clouds cleared over La Crosse Saturday to make for a jam-packed day at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships.

Shiocton took home the lone area team championship trophy, walking away with the boys title in Division 3. Shiocton’s Cade Stingle set a new state record in the 110-meter high hurdles, while Denmark’s 4×100 meter relay team set a state record in that event.

Click the video above for highlights and check out the entire list of Saturday’s state champions below.

State champions from Northeast Wisconsin: