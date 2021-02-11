WIAA task force advances Marinette’s modified football realignment plan

(WFRV) – Marinette’s plan for football only realignment involving themselves and two other schools is moving on to the WIAA Board of Control for final approval.

On Thursday, the WIAA announced the Realignment Task Force unanimously chose to advance Marinette’s realignment plan. It will now be taken up by the Board of Control at their meeting on March 5th.

Under the proposal Marinette would move from the North Eastern Conference to the Packerland. The plan, which was modified on January 6th, would also affect Clintonville and Fox Valley Lutheran.

Clintonville would go from the Packerland to the Northwoods, and Fox Valley Lutheran to the North Eastern. FVL was set to go to the Bay Conference this year after realignment, but played a North Eastern schedule as a result of the pandemic.