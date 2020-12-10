WIAA Task Force does not advance Oshkosh West & North’s football realignment request

(WFRV) – Oshkosh West and Oshkosh North’s bid to seek realignment relief in football and leave the FVA is not moving forward.

On Wednesday the WIAA announced which of the 17 football-only requests for realignment relief that were advancing to the Conference Realignment Task Force’s January 6th meeting.

The combined proposal between North and West are not among the five moving forward.

North and West were asking to leave the FVA in search of a conference with schools similar to Oshkosh, and in communities with multiple high schools. The plan would have created three groups between members of the FVA and FRCC to establish football-only city league’s between schools with similar demographics.

Oshkosh can appeal the Task Force’s decision not to advance their proposal at the January 6th meeting. If the revised solution is approved they will be be heard by the Board of Control for consideration. Any appeal that is not approved can be brought up to the Board of Control at its meeting on January 27th.