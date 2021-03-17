WIAA to hold alternate fall volleyball championships at Kaukauna

(WFRV) – The spring, or alternate fall, volleyball season will end in Kaukauna.

The WIAA posted on their website Wednesday they would be holding the state tournaments for both the boys and girls alternate fall seasons at Kaukauna High School.

The #RoadToState for Alternate Fall Season Girls Volleyball teams will begin April 10th! 🏐



Girls teams will compete in 2 divisions, with 4 teams in each division qualifying for State! 🎉



State Championships will be held Saturday, April 17 at Kaukauna HS. 🏆 #wiaavb pic.twitter.com/hBWKRuLFdO — WIAA (@wiaawi) March 17, 2021

All three championship games between girls’ divisions one and two, as well as the boys, will be held on Saturday April 17th.

The locations for the semifinals will be announced later. Girls division one is set for Thursday April 15th, and division two will be played on Friday, April 16th.

The #RoadToState for Alternate Fall Season Boys Volleyball teams will begin April 10th! 🏐



Boys teams will compete in a single division, with State Championships taking place on Saturday, April 17 at Kaukauna HS. 🎉🏆 #wiaavb pic.twitter.com/ZuIP71Oz09 — WIAA (@wiaawi) March 17, 2021

This past fall teams played two games in one day with each division having it’s own site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.