WIAA to hold special business meeting, fall sports proposal to be discussed

(WFRV) – The WIAA will hold a special business meeting on Thursday that will have big ramifications for fall sports.

One of the topics on the docket include a proposal schools in the southwest region of the state to move fall sports to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That would mean sports like football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, girls swimming and diving, and boys soccer would be pushed to 2021. Sports like baseball, softball, track and field, and girls soccer, would become summer sports for the next school year as well.

This Thursday, July 23rd at 9:00 a.m., the WIAA Board of Control will have a special business meeting to address fall sports and consider a proposal submitted by school administrators from the southwest portion of the state. — WIAA (@wiaawi) July 21, 2020

Currently fall sports are scheduled to start practice as follows:

Football – August 4th

Girls Golf – August 10th

8-Player Football – August 11th

Girls Swim & Dive – August 11th

Girls Tennis – August 11th

Boys Soccer – August 17th

Boys & Girls Volleyball – August 17th

Boys & Girls Cross Country – August 17th

The announcement of the Board of Control’s virtual meeting comes on the same day the Big Eight Conference announced they would be canceling conference games this fall. Recently member school districts of the Big Eight, like Madison, Sun Prairie, and Middleton, announced they would begin the school year with virtual instruction.

The Board of Control is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday.