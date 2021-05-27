WIAA updates COVID guidelines, no masks for outdoor spring state tournaments

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control approved some updates to the COVID-19 protocols for the Spring Tournament Series at their May meeting.

According to the WIAA, the Board supported an executive staff recommendation to remove mask mandates for spectators for outdoor spring State Tournaments is social distancing is not possible. However, masks are still required for spectators for any competition that is indoors.

Another change is for the number of days someone needs to quarantine after close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The number of days was reduced from 16 days to six days for the spring Tournament Series if the person is symptom-free. Vaccinated student-athletes are not required to quarantine after close contact.

The Board also announced details for the first-ever State Girls Wrestling Championships. On Jan. 29, 2022, the State Girls Individuals Wrestling Tournament will be held and close out the inaugural girls wrestling season.

According to officials, the tournament will be held for two years at the La Crosse Center and hosted by Holmen High School.

The Board also approved a fast-tracked, non-football conference realignment request by Lac Courte Oreilles to move from independent status to the Indianhead Conference, which will be effective in the fall of 2021-2022.

Unanimous support in opposition was voted for in regards to a recent bill that prohibits transgender participation in youth sports.