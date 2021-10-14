WIAA volleyball postseason brackets released

(WFRV) – On the precipice of the final three days of the regular season, the WIAA released postseason volleyball brackets for the 2021 state championships.

On the girls side, Appleton North (alternate spring) and Luxemburg-Casco (fall) hope to repeat as state champions, with the Kimberly boys (alternate spring) hoping to earn a three-peat.

Brackets are linked below the division breakdowns.

Girls

Division 1

Appleton North leads the way with the top seed in Sectional 2, and the Lightning will face the winner of an All-FRCC battle in the first round between De Pere and West De Pere.

Hortonville and Appleton East have the No. 4 and No. 5 seed, respectively, and will look to take their shot at North in a potential regional final.

The Lightning finished with only one loss in conference play, and the victors of that battle will have the No. 2 seed in the sectional.

Kimberly posted an unblemished record in the FVA for the conference crown, and will hope to have the chance to back that up against Appleton North in a sectional final. The Papermakers will face the winner of Pulaski and Bay Port in their second round match.

Most other teams in Northeast Wisconsin find themselves in Sectional 4, where the FRCC-winning Manitowoc Lincoln Ships will hope to make it back to state after a trip in 2019.

Lincoln finished unbeaten in conference play and will look for a potential revenge match against top-ranked Oconomowoc in a sectional final.

Other top local seeds in Sectional 4 include No. 4 Fond du Lac and No. 6 Neenah.

Division 2

With only four teams making the state field in Division 2, Luxemburg-Casco leads the way with the top seed in the “B” bracket of Sectional 2. L-C will play the winner of conference mates Denmark and Little Chute in the second round.

No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran, who the Spartans swept for the NEC title Thursday night, will look to exact revenge in a potential sectional final. The Foxes may have to get through No. 3 Xavier to do so – the Hawks handed FVL its lone nonconference loss of the season last month.

Fourth-seeded Notre Dame will hope to take a crack at the Spartans in a regional final. The Tritons finished just over .500 in a loaded FRCC.

Winneconne has a No. 2 seed in the “A” bracket of Sectional 2, hoping to knock off No. 1 seed Mosinee or another contender in a potential sectional semifinal.

Ripon has the top seed in the “A” bracket of Sectional 3.

Division 3

Howards Grove will look for its third consecutive state title and enters the postseason with the top seed in the “B” bracket of Sectional 4. Manitowoc Lutheran has the second seed in the bracket.

In Sectional 2, Oconto earned the No. 1 seed in the “B” bracket with a 29-2 record and a Packerland Conference championship. The Blue Devils swept conference foe and No. 2 seed Peshtigo three times this season.

Division 4

Sevastopol will look to make its first state tournament appearance since 1991 with the top seed in the “B” bracket of Sectional 4.

Hilbert has the No. 2 seed in the same bracket after putting together a 10-game winning streak in the final month of the season.

Suring, Lena and Oneida Nation will look to make some noise in the “A” bracket of Sectional 2.

Boys

Division 1

Kimberly will have an uphill battle through an all-FVA bracket to make it back to state and repeat as champions for the third year in a row.

The Papermakers earned the No. 3 seed in Sectional 1 and will face conference foe Appleton East in the first round.

Kaukauna earns the top seed and will look for its 40th win of the season against Appleton North Monday. The Lightning, last spring’s state runner-up, finished second in the FVA and earned the sectional’s No. 2 seed.

No. 5 Neenah handed the Ghosts their only loss of the season and will look to do the same in a potential sectional semifinal matchup.

Northeast Wisconsin will be guaranteed only one team at state on the boys’ side.

Here’s a look at the brackets:

Girls:

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4

Boys:

Division 1