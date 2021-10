APPLETON (WFRV) – The WIAA girls volleyball tournament rolled on Saturday night with regional finals throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Appleton North used a powerful attack and a dominant run to begin the third, sweeping De Pere en route to sectionals.

In Division 2, Fox Valley Lutheran set up a battle with Luxemburg-Casco in a sectional semifinal, sweeping sixth-seeded Freedom to advance.

Here’s a look at the updated brackets:

Division 1

Division 2