(WFRV) – In a yearly event, the Notre Dame Academy boy’s hockey team left for Michigan to play in a weekend showcase.

Heading into the weekend, the Tritons are a perfect 19-0 on the season and ranked as the top team in Wisconsin. The student-athletes and coaches packed up their skates earlier this week and prepared for an eight-hour bus trip each way to Michigan.

Notre Dame is set to play two teams in this weekend’s showcase in the rival state. The catch? The Tritons, as the top team in Wisconsin, are facing off against the number one team in Michigan, Detroit Catholic Central (18-0), on Saturday.

“I mean, what’s better than that? Eight hours with your best buddies. You get to stay in a hotel for four days. Play some great competition. Doesn’t get much better than that”, said Notre Dame Senior Forward Brendan Gruber.

“It’s about being able to make even better chemistry with each other, with playoffs coming around, and to have laughs and fun times”, Tritons Senior Hunter Bill told Local 5.

“There’s been some big games between us the last several years – but I don’t think either one of us has been in this situation identical”, said Notre Dame Hockey Head Coach Cory McCracken. “They’ve been one of the top and premiere teams in Michigan for decades. It’s always a great game and something we look forward to at a really high level. It’s going to give us probably our most competitive game of the year.”

This unique matchup is scheduled between Notre Dame and Detroit Catholic Central is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, at 1:00 p.m. The Tritons will also have a game before that on Friday evening against Brother Rice (MI) at 6:00 p.m.