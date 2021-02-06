Wrestlers punch tickets to state at WIAA sectionals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wrestlers at the Seymour and Wausau East sectionals punched their tickets to state Saturday on the second-to-last weekend of the WIAA individual competition season.

Athletes from Wrightstown, Luxemburg-Casco, Two Rivers, Xavier, Brillion, Freedom and Winneconne stood out in a loaded field at the Division 2 Seymour sectional, with the top two in each weight class earning berths to next weekend’s state tournament at Adams-Friendship.

In Division 1, a stacked Green Bay-area field saw wrestlers from Bay Port, De Pere, Ashwaubenon and Shawano stand out at Wausau East. Division 1 championships are next weekend at Kaukauna.

Click the video for highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers Will Johnson

Ashwaubenon & Wrightstown boys keep rolling, De Pere girls knock of Pulaski