Wrestlers punch tickets to state at WIAA sectionals

(WFRV) – Wrestlers at the Seymour and Wausau East sectionals punched their tickets to state Saturday on the second-to-last weekend of the WIAA individual competition season.

Athletes from Wrightstown, Luxemburg-Casco, Two Rivers, Xavier, Brillion, Freedom and Winneconne stood out in a loaded field at the Division 2 Seymour sectional, with the top two in each weight class earning berths to next weekend’s state tournament at Adams-Friendship.

In Division 1, a stacked Green Bay-area field saw wrestlers from Bay Port, De Pere, Ashwaubenon and Shawano stand out at Wausau East. Division 1 championships are next weekend at Kaukauna.

