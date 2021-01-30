Wrestling Regionals: Luxemburg-Casco, Kaukauna win loaded fields

(WFRV) – In an unprecedented regional featuring five ranked teams and 47 ranked wrestlers, Luxemburg-Casco came out on top of challengers including Wrightstown, Brillion, Freedom, Denmark and Two Rivers at the Two Rivers Regional Saturday.

In Division 1, top-ranked Kaukauna held court with an impressive showing, including wins by defending state champions Greyson Clark and Jager Eisch.

Winners in the highlights:

D2 – 145: Matty Bianchi, Two Rivers

D2 – 145: Gabe Ragsdale, Two Rivers

D2 – 106: Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco

D2 – 126: Max Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco

D2 – 138: Kaiden Koltz, Wrightstown

D2 – 195: Sam Galoff, Brillion

D1 – 126: Greyson Clark, Kaukauna

D1 – 160: Landon Thern, Hortonville

D1 – 106: Tyson Peach, Kimberly

D1 – 132: Jager Eisch, Kaukauna

