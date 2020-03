When the Wrightstown Tigers take the floor at the Resch Center this week for the state tournament, they will do so without one of their leaders and star players. That's after Bridget Froehlke suffered a knee injury on Monday night during practice, ending her senior season before the biggest games of the year.

"It's extremely sad to now I'll never play with my teammates again, because you never think it's going to be the last practice when you're out there until the game when you know it's going to happen. It's hard to think that I'll never play with them again, and play under my dad coaching me again. I don't think it will actually hit me until Thursday, and hopefully Saturday at state," said Bridget Froehlke.