Wrightstown downs Luxemburg-Casco, Preble outlasts West De Pere in OT

Wrightstown dominated Luxemburg-Casco 82-46 in a North Eastern Conference opener Tuesday night. The Tigers, Spartans and Freedom are shared the NEC title in 2018.

Ella Diny led the way for Wrightstown scoring a school-record 34 points. Bridget Froehlke added 17, including four three-pointers for the Tigers.

Green Bay Preble outlasted West De Pere 80-74 in overtime in a non-conference battle featuring two of the top teams in the FRCC and Bay Conference.

Carley Duffney scored a team-high 26, while Kendall Renard added 24 for the Hornets.

Alexa Thomson paced the Phantoms with a game-high 30 points, including the three in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to OT.