GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wrightstown downs Luxemburg-Casco, Preble outlasts West De Pere in OT

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wrightstown dominated Luxemburg-Casco 82-46 in a North Eastern Conference opener Tuesday night. The Tigers, Spartans and Freedom are shared the NEC title in 2018.

Ella Diny led the way for Wrightstown scoring a school-record 34 points. Bridget Froehlke added 17, including four three-pointers for the Tigers.

Green Bay Preble outlasted West De Pere 80-74 in overtime in a non-conference battle featuring two of the top teams in the FRCC and Bay Conference.

Carley Duffney scored a team-high 26, while Kendall Renard added 24 for the Hornets.

Alexa Thomson paced the Phantoms with a game-high 30 points, including the three in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to OT.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories