Wrightstown falls to Racine St. Catherine’s in first state appearance

(WFRV) – The Wrightstown Tigers saw their first appearance in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament come to an early end with a loss to top seed Racine St. Catherine’s.

The Tigers were able to slow the game down in the first half, and hang with one of the top offenses in the state. With six minutes left in the first half a jumper by Just Lamers cut the Angels’ lead to just one at 19-18.

St. Catherine’s went on a run to close out the first half to take an eight point lead into the locker room after a 14-3 run.

Wrightstown was able to hang around in the second half. Trimming the deficit to as little as four points with over 11 minutes left in the game, but every time Racine St. Catherine’s had an answer.

Jameer Barker led the way for St. Catherine’s with 22 points in the contest with Iowa State recruit Tyrese Hunter adding 14 points. Green Bay Phoenix commit Kamari McGee was held to just five points after getting into foul trouble in the first half.

Matthew Hansen finished as the leading scorer for the Tigers with a 16 point performance in the semifinals.