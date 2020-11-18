Wrightstown girls basketball ready to tip off new era, unprecedented season

(WFRV) – The Wrightstown girls were among the last teams to win a game at the state tournament last year before the sports world turned upside down due to the pandemic. Fast forward eight months and the Tigers are back on the court preparing for a new and unprecedented season with a new coach.

