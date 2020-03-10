Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state due to knee injury

When the Wrightstown Tigers take the floor at the Resch Center this week for the state tournament, they will do so without one of their leaders and star players. That’s after Bridget Froehlke suffered a knee injury on Monday night during practice, ending her senior season before the biggest games of the year.

“It’s extremely sad to now I’ll never play with my teammates again, because you never think it’s going to be the last practice when you’re out there until the game when you know it’s going to happen. It’s hard to think that I’ll never play with them again, and play under my dad coaching me again. I don’t think it will actually hit me until Thursday, and hopefully Saturday at state,” said Bridget Froehlke.

The Wrightstown senior has excelled under the tutelage of her father, and head coach, Mike Froehlke. This season Bridget crossed the 1,000 point mark, led the Tigers to a North Eastern title, and back to state for the first time since 2016.

The latest accomplishment set the stage for a final send off on the biggest stage in Wisconsin for girls basketball, the Resch Center.

“As a father, it’s hard to see your child hurting. So, that’s been tough to see her hurting Monday night and today. At the same time she has a lot of people around her that love her, and care about her,” said Mike Froehlke. “I’m just really proud of how she’s handled an injury, and all the great connections she’s made with people.”

Like her dad, you won’t have to look far to find Bridget when the Tigers take on Lake Mills this Thursday afternoon. Bridget will be right on the bench in a new role, coach.

“We’ve played without me before, we can do it again. Just for a whole game this time. I’m still going to be there cheering them on. I’m going to be helping them from the sidelines. Still coaching them like I would on the floor, just a little further away,” said Bridget Froehlke.