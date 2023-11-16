MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In Wrightstown’s previous three visits to the state championship game, the Tigers won, with the last coming in 2011. Earlier today, Steve Klister’s squad sought to add a fourth gold ball to their trophy case as they battled Aquinas, the two-time reigning champs.

It looked like a picture-perfect ending to a storybook run in the early going, as Wrightstown jumped up to a 13-0 lead in the first five minutes, but then the Blugolds found their groove. Aquinas scored 32 straight points en route to its third straight state title.

Although the ending was a disappointment, Wrightstown closed out an 11-win season with a silver ball and its fourth state trophy in school history.