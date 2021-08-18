Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – The Xavier Hawks will have plenty of new faces taking the field when they open the season this week.

in all Xavier will replace ten starters on both sides of the ball from last season. That includes replacing the likes of quarterback Ray Zuleger, who accounted for 889 yards on the ground and another 795 through the air last season. Along two of their top rushers Mac Strand and Sam Oswald.

Just like any team a new group will take the field as they open the season and their will be growing pains, but the Hawks hope to peak late in the year.

There’s going to be growing pains with us this year, but certainly we have a long term viewpoint on this. We want to be the best version of ourselves as we go into playoffs. To get their we’re going to have to have some bumps in the road, and dealing with some trials and tribulations,” said head coach Dave Hinkens.

“I think we take after their example, and try to fill in their shoes. They set a great example and made big footsteps to follow in. We try to make sure that everyone that hasn’t had varsity experience catches up and they’re just ready to go,’ said senior Sean Hesse.

Another big change for the Hawks will be a pair of teams leaving the Bay Conference. Both West De Pere and Menasha have battled with Xavier for the top spot in the conference over the years, but make the move to the FRCC this season due to conference realignment.

Still Xavier will face stiff competition this year, and especially right out of the gate as they travel to take on Luxemburg-Casco on Friday night.