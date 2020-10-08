Xavier’s Hinkens named Packers High School Coach of the Week

(WFRV) – Xavier head coach Dave Hinkens was honored by the Green Bay Packers as the High School Coach of the Week on Thursday.

Hinkens, who’s in his 20th season with the Hawks, currently has his team off to a 2-0 start and ranked second in division four of the coaches poll.

Last Friday the Hawks cruised past Fox Valley Lutheran 54-18 to snap a four game losing streak in the Apple Bowl.

This week the Hawks welcome undefeated Shawano to Rocky Bleier Field at 7 p.m.

