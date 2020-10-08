(WFRV) – Xavier head coach Dave Hinkens was honored by the Green Bay Packers as the High School Coach of the Week on Thursday.
Hinkens, who’s in his 20th season with the Hawks, currently has his team off to a 2-0 start and ranked second in division four of the coaches poll.
Last Friday the Hawks cruised past Fox Valley Lutheran 54-18 to snap a four game losing streak in the Apple Bowl.
This week the Hawks welcome undefeated Shawano to Rocky Bleier Field at 7 p.m.
- Xavier’s Hinkens named Packers High School Coach of the Week
- American, United Airlines to furlough 32,000 workers without federal bailout agreement
- ‘Mike Pence Fly’ bobblehead unveiled
- JPMorgan puts $30B toward fixing banking’s ‘systemic racism’
- Despite delays, Pelosi optimistic about reaching a deal on COVID-19 relief