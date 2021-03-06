Xavier’s upset bid falls short in Division 2 semifinals against Onalaska

(WFRV) – The Xavier Hawks’ upset bid against top seeded and undefeated Onalaska came up just short on Saturday in La Crosse.

Behind a 28 point performance by junior guard Charlie Pfefferle, the Hawks were able to hang with the Hilltoppers. The two teams entered the locker room tied at 29, and went back and forth for the lead early in the second half.

A long pass from Pfefferle to sophomore Alex Sherwood for a layup on the other end helped put the Hawks in front for the final time with 13:29 left in the game. Xavier was able to keep with the Hilltoppers, but could not regain the lead down the stretch.

Ultimately Onalaska was able to build their lead thanks to the three point shooting by Evan Gamoke, who hit four of his seven three point attempts in the game. North Dakota recruits Gavin McGrath and Victor Desmond also had solid days with 18 and 17 points respectively.

