APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Most quarterbacks at the high school division one level have aspirations of playing at the collegiate ranks. But for Appleton North quarterback Luke Kritzer, he knows his football career has a stopping point.

After Friday night’s level one loss to Kimberly, Kritzer’s football road is over, but his love for the game and his teammates is everlasting. The QB ended the year with nearly 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns for a Lightning squad that finished 6-4.

Learn more about the senior signal caller and how being a conventional player and teammate is far from what Kritzer strives to be.