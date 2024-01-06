ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Growing up around basketball guided Ashwaubenon senior Drew Tomashek to fall in love with the game. With his dad, Mark, as his coach, and his brother, Marcus, by his side along the way, the 6’2 guard has become a force to be reckoned with as a senior. Tomashek is third in the FRCC in points per game, averaging 20.5 per contest, and sits atop the conference in assists per game (5.2).

But the UW-La Crosse commit’s journey to becoming a senior standout on a seasoned Ashwaubenon squad was no easy leap. From playing just five games as a sophomore to taking a backseat to his brother’s many successes between 2018 and 2022, Tomashek was ready for a stellar senior season, and so far he’s delivered.

Learn more about Drew’s junior to senior improvement, and how a two-year old trying to dribble a basketball turned into one of the best scorers in Northeast Wisconsin.