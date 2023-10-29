BAY PORT, Wis. (WFRV) – When Karlie Schock started playing tennis, she knew it was her thing. After competing in tournaments around the age of 12, her interest only grew. Now, as just a freshman in high school, she’s done what most would describe as shocking: win a state championship.

Dropping only nine games over her five-match run to a state title, the 15-year-old is both nationally recognized and a stellar athlete. Usually, that level of player wouldn’t take the four years to play at the high school level, but Schock knows how much the community means to her, and wants to represent them well.

Learn more about the freshman who defies the word exceptional each day, and has three more years of high school to continue doing so.