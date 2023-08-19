BAY PORT, Wis. (WFRV) – In most cases, the Xceptional athlete of the week plays and performs at a high level during the week of garnering the honor. But in the case of Bay Port senior, and future Wisconsin Badger, Landon Gauthier, he acts as an exception.

That’s because the linebacker enters his final high school season with a rib injury and dealing with a position switch on defense. The ailment kept him out of the Pirates week one loss to Middleton, while the position change has become less of a challenge due to the leadership characteristics he has developed while off the field.

Gauthier is proof that not all athletes are exceptional only because of their on-the-field talent, but rather, they are also exemplary thanks to their off-the-field mentality.