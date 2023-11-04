DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Although De Pere men’s soccer didn’t achieve its goal of a gold ball, they made a third straight appearance at the state level. A lot of that can be credited to the Redbirds leader, goalie Brayden Coyle.

The senior recorded 15 saves in a win over Hudson to send De Pere to the state semifinals. That was a part of an 81-save season, with a save percentage over 77%. But, it’s his leadership that has taken De Pere such a long way this season.

Learn more about what changed in Brayden’s game over the last year and why the Redbirds won their most regular season matches in 13 years.