DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In the time of year when senior leadership and experience pays dividends, the De Pere girls basketball team has an abundance of it.

Led by all-state performer Jordan Meulemans, the Redbirds’ six seniors make up one of the most veteran rotations in the FRCC – and eight straight victories have them surging toward an opportunity for a conference title.

Meulemans, currently ranked as the No. 4 senior recruit in Wisconsin, is averaging more than 25 points per game this season, good for the sixth-best mark in the state.

A Butler commit since June, Meulemans has cut her teeth in both high school ball and AAU, playing with a stacked group of regional athletes for the Wisconsin Flite.

That experience, as well as coming up with her Redbird teammates since seventh grade, has led her to become an elite scorer, distributor, and teammate.

De Pere has a chance to claim a share of the FRCC title with a win Tuesday at Notre Dame and a home victory on Senior Night against Green Bay Southwest.

